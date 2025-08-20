Nolte: Ghoulish Filmmakers Claim Late Christopher Reeve Would’ve Opposed Trump

A group of filmmakers behind a documentary about the late Christopher Reeve is having a political feast on his corpse to attack the Orange Bad Man.

Here’s the unfortunate headline: “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Filmmakers on How They Believe the Actor Would’ve Stood Up to Donald Trump Today.”

So, you’re really gonna go with, “Stood up?”

For those who don’t know, after his breakthrough role at age 26 in 1978’s Superman: The Movie, Reeve enjoyed an award-winning career in television and movies for another 17 years before a horse-riding accident resulted in his complete paralysis below the neck. He was only 43, and it was an awful thing to happen to such a young, talented, and seemingly decent family man. After, he struggled to maintain some semblance of a career, including in his activism. But he finally succumbed in 2004, and the world lost the best Superman there ever was or will be.

So, naturally, even though he’s been dead 20 years and no one knows how his thinking may have evolved had he lived to age 73, his corpse is currently being raped for anti-Trump clicks…

Even before his accident, Reeve was involved in environmental and human rights causes as well as an advocate for artistic freedom of expression. “There was the Creative Coalition, which Chris founded, which was designed to give people who worked in the creative and screen arts a platform from which to speak about things that they were passionate about,” says Ettedgui. “There was a certain property developer in New York who wanted to develop a horrific modern-town plan, and Reeve led the objections to it. The property developer was, of course, Donald Trump.” Jeff Daniels told the filmmakers that he believes if Reeve were still alive, he would have faced off against Trump in the political arena, too. “But he wouldn’t have entered it for his own gain,” Bonhôte says. “The way he was engaged with people was not just for alliance and power; he saw that things could be changed for the better for American people.”

Oh, fuck you.

The fact that they are probably right doesn’t make this okay. You don’t do this. Above all, you don’t do this to a man’s memory. Only a human puke turns the memory of a dead man who cannot speak for himself into a polarizing public figure. But there’s nothing a human puke won’t do to get a little attention for himself and his far-left political agenda.

Yeah, I remember Christopher Reeve, the left-wing activist. But I also remember a soft-spoken and gentle man who behaved like a gentleman and not a grave-robbing puke. Reeve was always an underrated actor and a class act when it came to advocating for what he believed in.

Then there’s this…

Look at how many accomplished actors like James Woods, the late and much-missed Ron Silver (who freaken founded the above-mentioned Creative Coalition), Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, Dennis Quaid, Patricia Heaton, Roseanne Barr, Russell Brand, Drea de Matteo, Rob Schneider, all had later-in-life changes of heart, or at least a willingness to finally speak openly about what they believed.

What would people be saying today about Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk had they died ten years ago?

You don’t do this.

Not that anyone will remember me, and not that I want to be remembered, but the very idea that someone would sodomize my memory to affirm their own political beliefs is repulsive. Even if it is a reasonable guess based on my known beliefs while I was alive, I would still find it repulsive, not to mention intellectually lazy.

How do you debate a dead man?

Honor what he did. Honor who he was. Honor what he said and his stated beliefs. He deserves all of that.

What he doesn’t deserve is having his legacy woke-raped by those entrusted with his legacy.

Andrew Breitbart has been dead for over a decade now, and not once have those who knew him best suggested what he would’ve or might’ve thought about this or that… That’s because his memory is cherished, respected, and honored by those who knew him best.

There is no bottom to these people.

