Pop Star Kesha Comes Out as ‘Omnisexual’

We live in troubled times. The world is beset by turmoil, wars, and rumors of wars, but if you were worrying about just what sexuality pop star Kesha embraces amidst that panopoly of woes, rest easy. The singer is now identifying herself as “omnisexual.”

On dating app Feeld, “BOY CRAZY” hitmaker Kesha calls her sexuality “omnisexual” as well as noting her interest in “being dominant” and “kink,” all while offering to send “feet pics.”

Yes, really.

This is not the first time Kesha has felt the need to publicly address the issue of her sexuality.

As Breitbart News reported, in celebration of 2022 Pride Month, she claimed she is neither gay nor straight, but is “open to it all.”

Addressing fans on Instagram, the We R Who We R singer wished fans a “Happy Pride Day.”

“In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you,” the singer added.

Then she got more personal.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved,” she exclaimed.

“Love u animals, happy pride.”

In 2019, she insisted the world should be remade without “rich, white, straight, men.” And the year before that she used her music to push for illegal aliens.