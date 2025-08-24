Comedian Matt Rife Trashes Sydney Sweeney’s Haters: ‘Garbage Losers’

Comedian Matt Rife dismissed critics of actress Sydney Sweeney as “garbage losers” after they sneered at her Dr. Squatch bathwater soap campaign.

Sweeney collaborated with Dr. Squatch to release her limited edition “Bathwater Bliss” soap which quickly sold out and now fetches high prices on the resale market.

The actress revealed the Dr. Squatch soap, made with her bathwater, was produced as a direct response to fan demand with women at the fore.

Rife took to social media platform X to react to Sweeney’s subsequent remarks about being targeted by some women online after her Dr. Squatch collaboration.

He posted: “I keep seeing people mad at Sydney Sweeney for noooothing. She’s learning that the internet is full of absolute garbage losers who will twist anything you say into a c-nty misinterpretation. People are awful.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney expressed surprise at the negative reaction, noting female fans were the main critics despite their interest in Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.

Sweeney has drawn plenty of public commentary of late.

The 27-year-old was targeted after she appeared in an ad campaign for the American Eagle brand which came with the play on words, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” with cries of both racism and eugenics used in the abuse, as Breitbart News reported.

According to online woke activists, the ad is somehow a dog whistle for Nazis driven by the actress who starred in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The angry woke response has been shown to be completely at odds with the wider public opinion on the matter.

Newsweek reports on the polling covering the response shows adults are simply happy to accept the ad campaign and its language without conditions.

American Eagle’s stock has risen following the ad’s release.