Veteran Comedian Reggie Carroll Shot Dead at 52 in Mississippi

Veteran comedian Reggie Carroll has died of his injuries after being shot last week in Mississippi. He was 52.
The shooting that claimed Carroll’s life took place on Wednesday, Aug. 20, in Southaven, Mississippi. A suspect, who has not been identified, is now in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD).
Authorities said in a statement shared on social media they answered a call to the city’s Burton Lane after receiving reports of a shooting.
“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll,” police added in an update on Saturday, Aug. 23. “Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding.”
In addition to his stand-up comedy, Carroll made a number of television appearances over the years, according to his IMDb page.
One included a 2000 episode of the variety series Showtime at the Apollo, and he also produced and hosted the 2023 stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy.
The Baltimore native who specialised in stand-up often worked alongside Mo’Nique. In an Instagram Stories post, the actress, 57, called Carroll her “brother in comedy,” per Deadline.
Mo’Nique added further: “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”
