Veteran Comedian Reggie Carroll Shot Dead at 52 in Mississippi

Veteran comedian Reggie Carroll has died of his injuries after being shot last week in Mississippi. He was 52.

The shooting that claimed Carroll’s life took place on Wednesday, Aug. 20, in Southaven, Mississippi. A suspect, who has not been identified, is now in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD).

Authorities said in a statement shared on social media they answered a call to the city’s Burton Lane after receiving reports of a shooting.

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll,” police added in an update on Saturday, Aug. 23. “Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with People revealing some of the comedic history of the performer: