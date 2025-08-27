Actress Mia Farrow Blames Republicans Moments After Deadly Minnesota Mass Shooting

Actress Mia Farrow didn’t wait long before blaming Republicans and the National Rifle Association (NRA) after a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that resulted in the death of two children and at least another 17 wounded.

“Today Children Gunned down Two dead children 7 children in critical condition. High velocity gun. 14 children 3 adults injured,” Farrow wrote in a post on Bluesky. “Rational gun laws desperately needed Many Republican lawmakers receive significant money ( millions in bribes) from gun makers & NRA.”

Today

Children

Gunned down

Two dead children

7 children in critical condition.

High velocity gun. 14 children 3 adults injured. Rational gun laws desperately needed Many Republican lawmakers receive significant money ( millions in bribes) from gun makers & NRA. — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:58 PM

The alleged gunman killed himself, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. A senior White House official confirmed to Breitbart News that the alleged shooter is Robin Westman. Robin Westman began identifying as a woman in 2020 and was formerly known as Robert. Video belonging to Westman showed “Kill Donald Trump” written on a gun held by Westman, along with other anti-Christian vestiges and messages. As of this writing, local police nor the FBI have confirmed the shooter’s identity.

Farrow pushing politics just hours after the shooting echos Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who said “We must do more to stop gun violence in America” and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who called for a national ban on “assaults weapons.”

“I’ve made this clear, and again, there’ll be time to talk about this, but we need better laws on the books nationally,” Klobuchar said. “It just can’t be in local states. It’s got to be nationally on these assault weapons.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray flirted with similar messaging, saying at a press conference “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying!”

President Donald Trump signed a Proclamation honoring the shooting victims in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” the president’s proclamation said.