Trump Says He will Find out Why Fake News NBC ‘Extended the Least Talented Late Night Television Host, Seth Meyers’

President Donald Trump has vowed to find out why NBC ‘s Late Night host Seth Meyers is having his contract extended.

Trump used social media to make his promise, saying: “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers. He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

NBCUniversal announced the extension during a media upfront in May which will keep Meyers to the fore at the “Late Night” show through until 2028.

The network’s executive vice president of late night programming, Katie Hockmeyer, said: “Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments…We’re so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm.”

Trump’s remarks on the matter come just weeks after he applauded CBS’ stunning cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” while Myers has already made clear he worries for his future.

As Breitbart News reported, Myers claimed his mental health would be at risk if NBC cancels his show, revealing his fear during an interview on The Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard.

“I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise,” Meyers said regarding if his show were canceled “tomorrow.”

Meyers said he would explore other comedy avenues like stand-up and also “put a lot of thought” into “diversifying my skill set.”

“Certainly, financially, I could have been fine just doing the show for the last 11 years. But then it was like, ‘Oh, you know what? I feel like there’s something to trying to build a stand-up career and trying to do other things,’” he said.

Meyers admitted he has no control over what the NBC bosses decide.