Watch: Colbert Obsesses over Trump Death Rumors, Audience Boos After Hearing He ‘Is Very Much Alive’

The audience of Stephen Colbert’s soon-to-be-canceled The Late Show booed upon hearing that President Donald Trump “is very much alive.”

“It’s great to be back with all of you. We were on vacation for three weeks, but I want you to know I take this job seriously, and while we were gone, I still closely followed all the news that was on any cocktail napkin,” Colbert said during a monologue on his show, which returned from a months-long hiatus.

“When I came back in the office, I was shocked to learn that this weekend, the biggest story was, ‘Frenzied social media rumors speculating whether Donald Trump had died,'” The Late Show host continued, eliciting cheers among his audience members.

Watch Below:

Colbert went on to say, “For the record, Donald Trump is very much alive,” which then sparked boos among the audience.

“No, we like our presidents a lot,” Colbert reacted, adding, “Donald Trump is very much alive, and this whole crazy rumor started simply because Trump has zero events on his schedule Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.”

“And one of the only signs that he might still be around was ‘music in the Rose Garden, which the White House confirmed was the president’s music, which I gotta say, is not the strongest proof of life,” the TV host quipped.

Colbert then mimicked a White House worked, adding, “Yes, nurse, I do see that flatline, but the patient is clearly alive, because his iPhone is playing ‘Papa Loves Mambo.'”

As Breitbart News reported, leftists spread baseless rumors online overnight Friday and into Saturday morning that President Trump had died.

The president reacted by trolling leftists, informing them that he has “never felt better.”

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding, “Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.