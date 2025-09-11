Actress Amber Tamblyn Mocks the Fact that Charlie Kirk’s Daughter Witnessed His Gory Assassination

Actress Amber Tamblyn suggested that the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was a “public execution” and mocked the fact that Kirk’s daughter witnessed his horrific and gruesome murder.

“Wish granted,” Tamblyn wrote in a Thursday BlueSky post, sharing a February 24, 2024 Newsweek article, headlined, “Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Suggests Children Should Watch Public Executions.”

The actress was therefore suggesting that Kirk was “executed” for the fictitious crime of exercising his First Amendment right — seemingly in agreeance with a murderous assassin.

For context, the Newsweek article cited an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, in which Kirk and co-hosts were hypothetically discussing murderers who have been sentenced to the death penalty receiving a public execution, surmising that crime may go down as a result.

At one point during the panel discussion, co-hosts shared their opinions about what they believed the age limitations should be for people attending a theoretical public execution — should they exist.

When considering additional context, the mention of public executions is hardly controversial, as many Americans oftentimes express their desire to see them return to society in response to learning the details of horrific murders, such as the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley.

Notably, Riley was murdered by illegal alien and Tren de Aragua gang member Jose Ibarra on February 22, 2024, around the same time Kirk and his co-hosts opined about the concept of public executions.

As Turning Point USA noted in a statement on Thursday, Kirk “had an overwhelming passion for life and a deep belief in his power as an individual to make a difference.”

His final Instagram post read, published just hours before his assassination, read, “America will never be the same” alongside an image of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was senselessly murdered on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.