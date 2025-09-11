‘Teen Mom’ Producer Morgan J. Freeman Wonders if Trump Ordered Charlie Kirk’s Assassination ‘as a Distraction from Epstein’ to ‘Delay the 2026 Midterms’

TV producer and director Morgan J. Freeman jumped to his X account in the aftermath of the assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk and spun the wild conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump may have ordered Kirk’s death.

Freeman disgorged a particular conspiracy theory that has been making the rounds of the radical left that Trump is going to declare martial law to stop the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. And he claimed that Trump ordered Kirk’s assassination to achieve that nefarious goal.

“How do we know Trump didn’t order Kirk’s assassination as a distraction from Epstein — and a tactic to start the civil unrest he needs to declare Martial Law and delay the 2026 midterms?” he wrote.

Like many another leftist, Freeman also warned conservatives and MAGA voters not to turn to violence and tried to present himself a an “adult” even though his social media is one ball of hate after another thrown directly at Trump, Republicans, and their voters.

“Can the adults come together and work towards healing, or will Trump be allowed to continue to breed violence and open door for retaliation and payback?” he wrote in another X post. “This is a time when a real POTUS would ask his supporters to please not jump to violence.”

It is typical of liberals to warn the right not to turn to violence after one of their own, liberal supporters murders someone.

