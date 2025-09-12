Israeli Artist Dudi Shoval Paints Giant Mural of Charlie Kirk in Tel Aviv

Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval has painted a giant mural of Charlie Kirk in Tel Aviv as a tribute to the late conservative commentator and youth leader, and in appreciation for his support for Israel over the years.

Shoval, whose work graces many walls in Tel Aviv, wrote that he was heartbroken at the news of Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote in Hebrew (via Google Translate):

Your fan forever Charlie If the world is divided into good and evil, then today we lost a very important person on the side of the good.. I still can’t believe they managed to silence you. May we continue Charlie’s path and never give in to crazy anarchists using violence to silence and wipe us off the map. We really need you to continue watching over us from above. May his memory be blessed ️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by דודי שובל – אומן גרפיטי & ציורי קיר (@dudi_shoval)

Kirk traveled to Israel and often defended it. Though he was often critical, at times, from within his own unique religious and political worldview, he was beloved by many Israelis, who felt he spoke for them.

One popular rabbi opened his daily Talmud class by mourning Kirk, and saying that his death, among other political assassinations, should be a call to repentance — “teshuvah” — for society as a whole.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also eulogized Kirk as a “lion-hearted friend of Israel.”

