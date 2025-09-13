Rapper Azealia Banks wrote a wild conspiracy theory that the Ukrainian refugee who was killed on the Charlotte mass transit system is a “spy” and “prostitute,” and the murder suspect is a “government hitman.”

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was stabbed multiple times on the Charlotte light rail train on August 22. She died on the spot, bleeding to death on the floor of the train after the unprovoked attack from behind. Police later arrested Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, and charged hm for the woman’s murder.

But now, Azealia Banks says she thinks there is some sort of grand conspiracy taking place here. Instead of a cowardly murder, Banks seems to think there is something out of a bad Jason Bourne movie going on in North Carolina.

“Honestly guys – I don’t think this was random,” she wrote in her Wednesday X post. “Spirit tells me she was a spy/prostitute of some sort and he’s a contract killer for some government agency or another.”

“Because no one else would get let off FOURTEEN TIMES. We also have heard near zero from her friends/family/coworkers etc.,” Banks theorized — obviously wholly unaware that criminals are being let loose from jail wholesale by left-wing prosecutors, and “justice” systems in deep blue cities all across the country.

“She is definitely some Ukranian [sic] prostitute who was sent to spy and had some information someone didn’t want her to have and they offed her,” she declared.

“Parents randomly stuck in Ukraine due to the war? Come on…… And no community of young girls who would have been her peers came out to mourn her??? One friend named ‘Lonnie?'”

She continued, spinning more to her tale, writing, “That aunt and uncle have no occupation listed. The parents in Ukraine probably don’t even exist.”

“I know you guys want to jump at this and make it an instance of a black man just randomly being violent to this little white girl but no,” she deflected.

“He’s a hitman and I highly suspect she is a prostitute/spy and that ‘aunt/uncle’ are pimps,” she added.

In a follow up post she continued, saying, “Sorry, I know it’s not what anyone wants to hear but this isn’t random.”

Banks went on with her wild story, writing, “She was spying for somebody on somebody or some big company in NC …. (?)”

“It’s possible she was hired by someone to go fuck some ceo and get intel and they found out, offed her, and put this on the news to send the signal And buried her quickly. Because a 5 day burial turn around and the aunt/uncle not returning her home to Ukraine to her parents is suspicious,” she wrote.

“The parents most likely don’t even exist and the Ukrainians probably have no clue. I don’t think she was spying for Ukraine. Just happened to be Ukranian [sic],” she concluded.

To be clear, Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. in 2022 to escape the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. She settled in Charlotte, North Carolina, and took a minimum wage job in a local pizzeria.

She has never been linked to any person, business, or situation where she could prove useful as any sort of “spy” for any country at all.

Banks, who supported Donald Trump in 2024’s presidential election, has pivoted hard toward attacking the MAGA movement and shared countless vile posts attacking Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston