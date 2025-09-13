Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told his audience to “send love” to Charlie Kirk’s family on Friday night at his band’s concert in Wembley, United Kingdom.

“For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world,” Martin said, adding, “There are so many places that might need it today. So, here it comes from London.”

Watch Below:

“You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family,” the “A Sky Full of Stars” singer continued.

“You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway,” Martin added.

The rock star was reacting to the horrific and gruesome assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk’s murder shocked the nation and the world, leaving millions reeling upon seeing the killing of a peaceful activist — with many declaring it not a matter of right vs. left, but a matter of good vs. evil.

While an abundance of tributes poured in from across the globe, the world was also shocked to see ghoulish online celebrations of Kirk’s assassination, which have resulted in investigations, suspensions, and firings across the United States this week.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.