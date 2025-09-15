Listen: Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down, Sobs over Charlie Kirk Assassination: ‘A Father and a Husband and a Man of Faith’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis wept over the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk despite her disagreeing with him “on almost every point” she ever heard him say.

The Halloween actress broke into tears when discussing the topic during an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast released on Monday after being pre-recorded last Friday.

“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith,” she said. “Even though I find what he, his ideas were abhorrent to me. I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it.”

Curtis also lamented how the horrific video of Kirk’s assassination went viral, comparing it to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks playing on loop.

“I know there is video of his assassination. I know people who’ve seen it,” she said. “Yesterday, we watched again these images of those buildings coming down … Today, we as a society are bombarded with imagery. So we don’t know what the longitudinal effects of seeing those towers come down over and over and over and over again, or watching his execution over and over and over again.”

Maron agreed that Americans have been so saturated with violence they have turned numb.

“We are inured to them and we are numb to them, but they are in there. We don’t know enough psychologically about what that does. What does that do? That kind of — I don’t ever want to see this footage of this man being shot,” Curtis said.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

