Department of Homeland Security Shreds ‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder’s ‘F**k ICE’ Emmys speech: ‘Fans the Flames of Hatred’

The Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin unloaded on HBO’s Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who said “Fuck ICE! Free Palestine!” while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the 77th Emmy Awards.

“How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement who are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them,” McLaughlin, told TMZ.

“Go Bird. Fuck ICE and free Palestine,” Einbinder belted from the Emmys stage on Sunday.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” Einbinder told press after accepting her Emmy. A “free” Palestine, as Breitbart’s Joel Pollack points out, “implies the destruction of the State of Israel, which has a population of about 10 million people, 80% of whom are Jews.”

McLaughlin, however, disagrees with Einbinder. “As this woman fans the flames of hatred, our brave law enforcement will continue enforcing the rule of law and protecting Americans.”

The New York Post noted how Hamas mouthpiece out Quds News Network praised Einbinder’s rant but did so by blurring out her shoulders, including her pro-Palestine pin, during her post-win presser.