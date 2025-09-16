Nolte: Jew-Hating Emmys Hit 4-Year Viewership High — Which Means Ratings Still Suck

The antisemitic, Jew-hating Emmys hit their highest viewership numbers in four years — which means the ratings still suck.

Reading the headlines from the sycophantic entertainment media, you would believe Sunday night’s Emmy ratings represent some kind of triumph:

Emmys Hit 7.4 Million Viewers, Most-Watched Ceremony Since 2021

Emmy Awards ratings up 8% with CBS audience of 7.4 million

TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Hit Four-Year High

I won’t link these headlines, but they come from the usual-usual propagandists — Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and the Associated Press.

The truth, which I’m beyond thrilled to report, is that 7.4 million viewers is an absolute disaster — part of an ongoing act of rejection from the American public.

Even better, people could watch the Emmys on the CBS broadcast network and Paramount+. So it was available to absolutely everyone, and still no one watched.

Now I will perform a piece of journalism that the regime media are unfamiliar with. It’s called… context.

Right up to the 2018 Emmy telecast, viewership dipping into single digits never-ever-ever happened. In fact, in 2013, the Emmys drew 17 million viewers. In 2002, roughly 20 million tuned in.

The left-wing liars and propagandists will fabricate excuses about how streaming, the internet, COVID, and blah, blah, blah killed the Emmys. It’s all provable lies. Streaming did not increase our options. Cable TV gave us hundreds of options 50 years ago. People still tuned in. The internet did not suddenly appear in 2020. It’s been around for 30 years, and people still tuned in. As far as COVID, here’s my favorite part… Emmy ratings had already collapsed the year prior.

No one’s watching the Emmys because we know you hate us.

You hate Jews. You hate Trump supporters. You hate anyone who questions global warming, opposes abortion, and believes in biological sex.

And you’re awful.

You hold no appeal.

The magnetic, cool, sexy, funny, self-deprecating TV stars of the past are mostly gone, and they’ve been replaced by, well, you. And y’all suck. You’re no fun, you’re smug, entitled, sexless, and full of yourselves.

It’s not even that we’re hating you back anymore.

We just don’t care.

