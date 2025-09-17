Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Glows in Colorful Carolina Herrera Gown, Emerald Jewels for U.S.-UK State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the United States-United Kingdom state dinner on Wednesday in a colorful Carolina Herrera gown as well as emerald and diamond jewels.
The state dinner, held at Windsor Castle, saw Melania Trump in an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera number ripped from the American fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which featured a similar color palette and silhouette.
The yellow gown, with its wide purple belt, is reminiscent of the early days of Yves Saint Laurent, who was known for his color-blocking, clashing-colors designs.
To add even more color, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of large emerald and diamond earrings — jewels that could have easily been pulled from the Royal Jewelry Collection.
Our Breitbart London Editor, Oliver JJ Lane, noted to me that President Trump wore an impeccably tailored white tie suit (uncommon in America, but a custom at U.K. state dinners).
“Consisting of a cutaway tailcoat, white starched shirt with wing collar, white bow-tie and waistcoat in matching white fabric (silk or cotton to taste), and high-waisted black wool trousers with a double stripe up the side of the leg — contrasts with the traditionally less formal tuxedo, which has a ‘lounge’ type jacket, black bow tie, black waistcoat or cummerbund, and just one stripe up the trouser leg,” Lane told me of Mr. Trump’s suit.
First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Also for the dinner, Catherine, Princess of Wales, for a hand-embroidered Chantilly lace evening coat with a silk crepe gown by Phillipa Lepley. The princess paired the gown with royal jewelry, in particular, the Lover’s Knot tiara and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s earrings.
The Lover’s Knot tiara was a personal favorite of Princess Catherine’s late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Earlier in the day, as I wrote in my Fashion Notes from this morning, Mrs. Trump wore a Dior Haute Couture ensemble consisting of a charcoal suit with matching suede stilettos and a custom Dior hat in a plum shade with a wide brim.
