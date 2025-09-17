‘The Housemaid’ Star Amanda Seyfried’ Called Charlie Kirk ‘Hateful;’ Suggested He ‘Invited’ His Assassination — Attempts to Walk It Back Following Backlash

Actress Amanda Seyfried is facing a backlash for smearing conservative activist Charlie Kirk as “hateful” on social media after his assassination, then tried to post an explanation to get herself out of hot water.

Seyfried initially waved off Kirk’s assassination in a comment she made on an Instagram posting on September 16, dismissing the story because “He was hateful.”

The post featured a series of out of context “quotes” from Kirk, many of which the left has seized on to falsely smear him as a “racist,” and “hater.”

On her own Instagram, Seyfried blamed Charlie for his own murder, writing “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.”

But after a backlash ensued, Seyfried tried to explain that she was not cheering Charlie Kirk’s murder.

She captioned her September 17 explanation, “I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse- isn’t that what we should be having?”

In the post, she wrote, “We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity.”

“I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” she continued.

“No one should have to experience this level of violence,” the Housemaid star added. “This country s grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we at least agree on that?”

Kirk was brutally gunned down in front of his wife and two young children on September 10 at a college in Utah. Police have arrested a young man named Tyler Robinson for the crime. He was charged on the 16th with aggravated murder, felony discharge of firearm, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

