‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Producer: Charlie ‘Loved’ Being Featured on ‘South Park;’ ‘He Would Want the Episode Back Up’

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and Turning Point USA spokesman, said Charlie Kirk “loved” being featured on South Park, adding, “He would want the episode back up” on Comedy Central.

“Hey [Paramount+], as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park,” Kolvet said in a Wednesday X post. “He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

Kolvet was referring to a South Park episode that aired last month, titled, “Got a Nut,” in which the cartoon’s Cartman character is seen with hair depicting the Turning Point USA founder’s and hosting Kirk-style debate events on college campuses.

Kirk himself had reacted by expressing excitement over being satirized in the show, calling it “a win” and even temporarily changing his profile picture on X to an image of Cartman sitting at a table with a microphone.

The Turning Point USA founder also lauded “The Charlie Kirk Award” presented in the show.

“The South Park episode just dropped, and, honestly, it is hilarious,” Kirk said in an August video.

Watch Below:

“Now, there’s gonna be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of,” Kirk continued, adding, “This is all a success, this is all a win.”

“Until next time, I hope all of you, also, become master debaters for truth,” the Turning Point USA founder quipped, referencing South Park‘s usage of the term “master debater” in the episode to further poke fun at conservatives.

Kirk had also shared several clips from the episode to his Instagram account.

After the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated while talking with a student at Utah Valley University during a campus event similar to the one featured in South Park, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its linear rotation pulled the episode from its linear rotation.

In July, after the episode’s teaser was dropped, but before it aired, Kirk reacted positively to being mocked on South Park, telling Fox News, “It’s kinda funny, and it kinda goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve.”

“I look at this as a badge of honor,” he continued. “We as conservatives need to be able to take a joke. We shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously. That’s something that the left has always done, to great detriment to themselves and the movement.”

“Look, they’re professional comedians,” Kirk added. “They’re probably going to roast me, and I think that’s fine. That’s what it’s all about, being in public life and making a difference.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.