‘Lost’ Producer Damon Lindelof Threatens to Quit ABC/Disney over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Damon Lindelof, Hollywood producer and one of the creators of the hit show Lost, is threatening to quit ABC/Disney unless suspended, left-wing, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returned to the air.

Lindelof took to his Instagram account to laud Kimmel as a close personal friend whom he has known for years. Lindelof called Kimmel “kind” and “caring and empathic and grateful,” and insisted that he “loves his country.”

But Lindelof concluded his hagiographic description of Kimmel by reveal his outrage over Kimmel’s suspension.

“I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon,” Lindelof wrote.

But he then made it personal and issued a warning to his employers.

“If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it. If you’re about to fire up in my comments, just ask yourself if you know the difference between hate speech and a joke. I think you still do. And Jimmy? You’ve ALWAYS known what you were doing. Love you and support you.”

Kimmel’s money-losing late-night show was suspended by Sinclair Media, ABC, Disney, and Nexstar, ABC’s largest affiliate, on Wednesday after Kimmel suggested that the murderer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was a MAGA voter, despite all the evidence from police and FBI investigators proving he was a far-left, transgender supporter.

The suspension of Kimmel’s show instantly became a cause célèbre among extreme leftists who are caterwauling about “free speech” after spending the better part of the last 20 years working to destroy the free speech of everyone with a center-right perspective.

Former Late Show host David Letterman, for instance, accused ABC/Disney of bowing to Trump’s “authoritarian criminal administration” with the cancellation. The Writers Guild of America formed a protest line outside one of ABC/Disney’s facilities to protest Kimmel’s suspension. And Barack “bitter clingers” Obama claimed he was outraged by the “cancel culture” that ended Kimmel’s show.

