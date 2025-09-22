Nolte: Disney’s Catch-22 — Damned if They Bring Back Jimmy Kimmel, Damned if They Don’t

Due to the Jimmy Kimmel scandal, the Disney Grooming Syndicate currently finds itself in a glorious Catch-22 of its own making.

Disney is damned if they cave to Kimmel and reverse his long-overdue suspension, and damned if they don’t.

And it’s glorious.

Like the Post, Times, and CNN, here’s how Disney’s groomers painted themselves into a corner…

Disney has spent the last decade engaged in two separate suicide runs: 1) alienating more than half the country of Trump supporters and Normal People, and 2) attempting to make up that loss by catering to leftists.

Disney has deliberately destroyed four of the most universally beloved film franchises in movie history (Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones). Our male heroes have been deconstructed and cast aside. Obnoxious girlbosses have taken their place. Homosexuality and transsexuality are everywhere, and even aimed directly at the innocence of little kids.

If that isn’t enough, Disney came out in full-throated favor of sexualizing little kids in public schools and placing gay pornography in elementary schools.

On the TV front, Disney handed two hours of prime real estate to The View and Jimmy Kimmel, where conservatives are relentlessly attacked and Democrat Party talking points are championed without debate or rebuttal — and this doesn’t include the extreme leftism that comes out of ABC News.

With its absurd “The Force Is Female” approach to everything, Disney stupidly believed it could alienate, denigrate, and insult the people it hates (Normal People, Christians, conservatives), and make up that audience loss with leftists.

But that is not Disney’s biggest mistake.

No, Disney’s biggest mistake is putting all of its eggs in the far left’s tyrannical basket.

You see, once you allow Democrats to own you, they own you mercilessly. No coloring outside the lines is allowed. So, when Disney does something —anything! — that displeases the left, the destruction begins, which is exactly what we’re seeing now with the Jimmy Kimmel suspension.

Ten years after Disney told us to go to hell and targeted our children for sexual destruction, Disney CEO Bob Iger knows the experiment failed and he desperately wants to right the Disney ship into what it was — a universally beloved brand among Normal People. Until Disney went full-groomer, the company could not lose. Everyone loved Disney. We went to their movies, watched their TV channels, and attended their theme parks.

And so, after ten years of box office humiliations, a stagnated Disney+ streaming service, and uneven theme park attendance, Iger wants Normal People to return. That’s the only reason Jimmy Kimmel’s basement-rated Late Night ABC show was suspended after Kimmel straight-up lied about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin being a Trump supporter.

But it’s too late. We’re gone. Probably forever. You can’t win us back. All you can do now is rile up your customer base — the leftist loons who demand perfect fealty. And they are furious over Kimmel’s suspension, so furious the so-called “talent” is boycotting Disney and urging people to cancel their Disney streaming services — which is a glorious turn of events to us Normal People.

On the issue of destroying Disney, right and left truly can unify.

Disney can’t win on this one.

If Kimmel isn’t taken off suspension, the left will continue to damage the company to the glee of conservatives. If Kimmel is allowed to return, it will only further embolden the left to bully Disney whenever it likes — once again to the glee of conservatives.

Yep, Disney has maneuvered itself into a lose-lose situation that is a giant win-win for us Normal People.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.