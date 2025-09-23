Bill Maher Clashes with Rob Reiner on Dialoguing with Conservatives: ‘You Have to Talk to People’

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher went head-to-head with prominent anti-Trump Hollywood director Rob Reiner on the issue of dialoguing with conservatives.

Speaking with Maher on his Club Random podcast, Reiner disagreed on dialoguing with the right because they disagree on certain facts.

“Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts,” Reiner said.

“No, you don’t. You can’t. Once you start down that road… you just have to talk to people,” Maher shot back.

While Reiner lamented how Republicans and Democrats seem to be unable to solve issues, Maher said that Democrats have an issue with bipartisanship in a time when Republicans hold power.

“This would make some sense for the Democrats if they had any power,” he said. “But the idea of we don’t talk to you when we don’t even have the power? Of course, you have to talk to people.”

Reiner agreed but felt some disagreements go too far without elaborating.

“No, no, you talk to people. But if somebody says two plus two is four and the other guy says, ‘No, it’s not,’ how do you begin the discussion?” Reiner asked asked.

“Because, Rob, that’s a slippery slope,” Maher replied.

Maher later said that such disagreements can be likened to a strained marriage.

“It’s very like a relationship. And no, I have not been married, but I have been in long-term serious relationships. And I know there are moments where the person is believing something and you just – every fiber of your being wants to be like, ‘I got to get this person to not see it that way, ‘cause I just think it’s fucking nuts,'” Maher said.

“And if you want that relationship to last, you’re gonna have to learn the three little words that are most important to any relationship, and they’re not ‘I love you.’ They’re, ‘Let it go,’” he added.

Also during the conversation, Maher cited the many instances of Democrats failing to win Americans over on key issues, which Reiner agreed with.

“Like the border, like DEI was out of control, colleges, completely out of control. Elite universities, where the kids are raised to be these anarchists, America-hating anti-Semites, and there is zero diversity of opinion. The hypocrisy of ‘Diversity is the greatest thing in the world’ except of what we think, where it’s also very important,” he said.

