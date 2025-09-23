‘Kimmel Live’ First Musical Guest After Suspension Is Sarah McLachlan, Who Cancelled Concert in Protest

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has announced who he is bringing on as guests for his first night back on the air, and it one of them seems to be mere payback for supporting him during his suspension.

Kimmel has announced that actor Glen Powell and singer Sarah McLachlan will join him as his first guests after the suspension comes to an end, according to Variety.

But why McLachlan?

The singer has released her first album in eleven years, and has spent most of that time far out of the spotlight.

McLachlan did, though, make news last week when she announced that a set of songs she was supposed to perform for the premiere of the documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, would be cancelled as she stood in solidarity with Kimmel, who was then suffering a suspension for his lie that the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk was MAGA.

During the event, McLachlan told the audience, “I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech.”

The offer to McLachlan for a spotlight on The Late Show seems to be little else but Kimmel’s attempt to pay her back for her public support for him during his suspension. Will it set a precedent? Will Kimmel’s viewers now be faced with an never-ending onslaught of Hollywood guests who are only on the show because they signed a letter, made a statement, or posted a video supporting the host during his suspension?

As to Powell, he is currently making the rounds to push his Disney sports comedy series, Chad Powers. So, his inclusion seems to be a corporate decision.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston