Nolte: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return Is Another MAGA Win

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his Late Night show Tuesday night, and for this, we must all be grateful.

Where’s the win for the left here?

What’s the upside for Democrats?

How does the Disney Grooming Syndicate come out ahead?

Sure, it’s a temporary sugar high for some: Yay, we bullied Disney into…

Into what, exactly?

I’ll tell you what…

Kimmel is a total ratings loser for Disney/ABC. Over at CBS, Stephen Colbert attracts twice the number of viewers as Kimmel, and CBS not only canceled Colbert, CBS says it has lost around $50 million a year on Colbert.

Imagine what ABC is losing on Kimmel, who is reportedly paid $16 to $20 million per year.

Then there’s the best part: the political fallout.

If Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t toxic to Normal People before he spread the deliberate and malicious lie that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA, he certainly is now, and having him out there again does not benefit the left. All it does is prove to Normal People that Disney is a political Hate Outlet willing to lose tens of millions to spread its propaganda and hate.

Multinational corporations, especially ones that were once universally beloved like Disney, willing to lose tens of millions of dollars to keep a proven ratings failure like Kimmel on the air for political reasons will not convert one more person to the left’s demonic cause. What’s more, nothing Jimmy Kimmel says from tonight on will convert one more person to the left’s cause. He’s not a persuader. He’s an in-house cheerleader, an overpaid reassurer overpaid to to reassure everyone who’s already on the left’s team that they are on the righteous team—the good and noble team.

Disney’s decision to end Kimmel’s suspension, though, sends only one message to Normal People: We at Disney hate you. We hold you in contempt, we hold everything you believe in contempt, we have no respect for the truth, and therefore no respect for you. And to prove this, we are willing to keep a proven liar and ratings failure on the air even though reruns of Celebrity Family Feud in that same timeslot are cheaper to produce and make us more money.

You see, just like CNN, the New York Times, NPR, etc., Disney has painted itself into a corner where it can’t win. Disney has only one choice: continue to pour hate on Normal People or lose what’s left of its customer base: the far left. Disney so alienated us with its decade-long campaign to groom our children and warp our beloved movie and TV icons that all Disney has left are its far-left customers, and those far-left customers are now the tail that wags the rabid dog.

Well, that tail demands Disney do things like lose tens of millions to allow Jimmy Kimmel to pour contempt and hate on the rest of us. But this unrelenting ugliness drops the scales from the eyes of political fence-sitters.

With any luck, Disney will renew Jimmy Kimmel’s contract next year.

Trust me, we don’t want Kimmel, CNN, and the New York Times to go away. Every single day they prove our case that the left is full of hate, bigoted, unhinged, dishonest, dangerous, violent, and on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue. They are stuck there and that is glorious.

The worm has turned, and the only narrative they push anymore is how awful they all are.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.