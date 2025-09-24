Nepo Knows Best: Violet Affleck Demands Return of Masks During U.N. Address

Violet Affleck, the 19-year-old undergraduate daughter of Hollywood’s Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, addressed the United Nations on Tuesday and demanded an immediate return of personal masks to combat coronavirus.

The first-year student at Yale’s Davenport College was appearing as part of an event titled Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action.

She was introduced as “a youth advocate, [the] voice of gen Z, [a] climate champion and [a] clean indoor air advocate” and wore a K95 mask plus goggles for the entire time she stood at the U.N. podium.

Violet used her moment in the spotlight to decree it was essential to remain wearing masks even now, some five years after the coronavirus first spread around the planet after its debut in China.

She told the U.N. the world has dropped masks far too quickly and warned coronavirus still represents a clear and present danger.

“It is neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, ‘We knew how to protect you, and we didn’t do it,'” the Ivy League student said, according to the Daily Mail.

Violet decried what she saw as an alarming lack of responsibility by many people in going back to business as usual and not heeding the need for eternal vigilance and adherence to instructions from international health authorities as approved by the globalist United Nations.

“For adults, the relentless beat of ‘back to normal,’ ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long COVID manifested in a series of choices,” Violet told attendees.

During her speech, Violet further said: “My hope for this event and my belief in this community pressed on the belief that we can and we must do that again. We can recognize filtered air as a human right, as intuitively as we do filtered water. We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, so that tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it.”

The teenager, whose Hollywood parents divorced in 2015, made headlines last year when she demanded the imposition of “mask mandates” in medical facilities, citing her experience of contracting “a post-viral condition” in 2019, as Breitbart News reported.

Affleck, who was wearing a mask while speaking before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, recalled contracting a post-viral syndrome before the Chinese coronavirus hit U.S. shores.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she said. “I’m okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

She then segued to the coronavirus, arguing, “One in ten infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move, and even think.”