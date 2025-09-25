Ex-Stylist Sues Diddy Alleging Sexual Assault

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Sean Combs faces a new lawsuit by a former stylist who previously testified against the disgraced rapper in his federal trial earlier in the year.

Deonte Nash, who was hired by Combs as a stylist at age 21 in 2008, in court documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles against Combs and Bad Boy Entertainment, his music label, accused the hiphop mogul of multiple charges.

In a 37-page lawsuit, attorneys for Nash accused Combs of multiple violent and sexual charges, human-trafficking and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, Nash “personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment.”

Nash worked for Combs until 2018 and as a creative director for R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, Combs’ then-girlfriend who also accused Combs of sexual violence in her 2023 lawsuit and during graphic testimony.

He added in the lawsuit that being in Combs’ orbit entailed “forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm and threats of death.”

Katie Llamas, the attorney for Nash, stated he “still fears for his safety every day.”

Combs was found not guilty of his more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering but remained in jail for more than a year.

His attorneys have asked for a 14-month sentence to equal time served for his July 2 conviction of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

On Wednesday, Nash said, “Today, I am free from the confinement his abuse imposed, and I have reclaimed my voice.”

He said in a statement it was “time for the world to confront the truth about the horrific abuse I endured and the lasting impact of Mr. Combs’ actions on my life.”