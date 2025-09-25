Nexstar Continues Jimmy Kimmel Boycott as Charlie Kirk Backlash Mounts

TV Broadcaster Nextstar Media Group confirmed on Wednesday that it will continue its boycott of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will not be airing the show, though the company did say it is in “productive” talks over the issue with ABC.

“Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so,” the company said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.”

Nexstar and Sinclair Media both took Kimmel’s late-night show off the air of their affiliate stations after the comedian falsely suggested that the man arrested for murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk was “MAGA.”

Nexstar has 200 owned or partner stations across 116 U.S. markets which reaches 220 million viewers. Currently, none of those customers are able to watch Kimmel’s show.

Nexstar president Andrew Alford blasted Kimmel last week after he aired his false accusations about the Kirk killer’s allegiances and called Kimmel’s comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

“We do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Alford said last week. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Kimmel was also suspended by Disney and BC at the same time Nexstar and Sinclair pulled the show, but he was returned to the air on Tuesday. In his return show, Kimmel continued trashing Donald Trump, and insisted that he didn’t mean to “make light” of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kimmel’s ratings continue to crater, and his numbers among viewers in the 18-49 age demo, which sets advertising rates, fell from January’s 212,000 to just 129,000 in August.

