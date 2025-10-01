Jimmy Fallon Wants to Keep His Late-Night Show Away from Partisan Politics: ‘We Hit Both Sides Equally’

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon said he plans to keep NBC’s The Tonight Show out of politics, emphasizing that he and his team of writers “hit both sides equally.”

Fallon told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street that his show has actually “never really been political.”

“We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works,” Fallon said. “Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting The Tonight Show. So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny.”

“I have great writers,” he added. “And we’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody.”

While Jimmy Fallon has indeed fired off political jokes on his show, he at least has has avoided turning The Tonight Show into an all-out Republican bash fest, unlike Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyer. Earlier this year, he also hosted conservative late-night host Greg Gutfeld on his show, angering his hardcore leftist fans.

“I’ve never liked Fallon. At all. I like him less now,” one Reddit user said at the time.

“Fallon has always been a ‘yes to everyone’ man. The guy’s got almost zero convictions,” another said.

“I fucking loathe Fallon and this is a prime example as to why,” a third declared.