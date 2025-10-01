Lola Young Cancels Festival Performance After Collapsing on Stage

(UPI) — Lola Young canceled her All Things Go performance in Washington, D.C., Sunday following her collapse onstage Saturday.

The singer, 24, was in the middle of performing her song “Conceited” at All Things Go Music Festival in New York when she fell backwards mid-song, as seen in footage of the incident online.

Young, 24, confirmed she was “doing okay” after the incident, but didn’t provide additional details.

She previously canceled her We Can Survive performance Friday. That concert was aimed at promoting mental health and suicide prevention, USA Today reports.

Young took to social media Sunday to announce her latest cancellation.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she said. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, please give me a day off.”