Trans Actor Indya Moore Seeking ‘Asylum’ from ‘Fascist’ America: If You Don’t Care About Trans People, ‘You Hate America’

Transgender actor Indya Moore said he is seeking “asylum” from “fascist” America in which the Pose star declared that not caring about trans people means “you hate America.”

In a lengthy and tearful Instagram video, Moore — whose net worth is estimated to be $3 million — ludicrously claimed that a “fascist” U.S. government is currently “trying to come for” the trans community, because transgender people “protect” others.

The Pose star went on to proclaim that not caring about trans people means “you hate America.”

At another point in the lengthy diatribe, Moore said he is now trying to “seek asylum from America,” before begging foreigners to “please advocate” for American trans people to “be able to seek refuge” in their countries, insisting that transgenders “contribute” to “family values.”

“Seeing all of these reports that are coming out about what the federal government is trying to do to persecute trans people and put us in concentration camps, it’s really disturbing,” Moore fearmongered.

“How do you go from ‘trans people are mentally ill and they need help’ to ‘trans people are terrorists?'” the actor asked.

Elsewhere in the rant, Moore declared, “I am so confused about all this stuff, especially the stuff about the bathroom. If people are separated by sex for safety, then why are you going to put trans women in the men’s bathroom?”

“Why do you want to force us to be in the men’s bathroom when you know what they’re going to do to us?” the Queen & Slim actor fearmongered through exasperating tears. “Could you imagine having to share a bathroom with the average cis man?”

Moore then lamented apparently being “threatened with a $100,000 fine,” just because women want to “pee safely” in a public restroom.

“That’s crazy. That’s not right. Like, trans people are not mentally ill because we’re trans,” the actor claimed.

Through tears, Moore also shouted, “When is anybody going to ask me what my womanhood means?”

The actor went on to complain about how hard women allegedly have it — which could lead some viewers to wonder why, then, would Moore go through all the trouble to try to become a woman if he believes they are severely downtrodden.

“When are you ever going to ask me what it feels like to experience what it means to be a woman in this world in 2025? To witness what men do to women,” Moore demanded.

“I am treated just like a woman in this world!” the actor yelled. “And the way that you people take, and take, and take, and take from us! And you treat us like shit!”

