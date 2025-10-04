Amazon Deletes Guns from Every Single James Bond Film Poster

Amazon Prime has excited spy movie fans by relaunching all James Bond’s films, but fans have also noticed an odd thing about the poster Amazon is using to celebrate the actors who have starred in the franchise. All their guns are mysteriously missing.

To hail the return of the 007 catalog of films, Amazon put out a graphic featuring a thumbnail image of every Bond film and the actor starring in them. But some fans noticed that there is something off about some of the photos.

It turns out that a few of the photos originally showed the actor holding his trusty semi-automatic pistol or some other firearm in his hand, but in the Amazon poster, the guns have been removed from the image, leaving 007’s hand posed in an odd position. Or in some cases, such as in the image for Spectre, Amazon just cropped the pistol out of the photo entirely.

The next film in the decades-old franchise is currently set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay to be penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. And with Amazon’s merger with MGM, that also means Amazon is part of the studio piloting the film. Amazon gobbled up MGM in 2021 in a reported $8.45 billion acquisition deal.

