George Clooney Says His Children Will Have ‘a Much Better Life’ in France than ‘in L.A., in the Culture of Hollywood’

Hollywood star George Clooney is bashing Los Angeles and “the culture of Hollywood” and praising France as the better place to raise his children.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Clooney insisted that fleeing to a farm in France was the best thing he and wife Amal could have done for their children, 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

“We live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid” Clooney explained, “I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for [the twins], it’s like, they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grownups and have to take their dishes in.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star went on to praise France.

“They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he said.

He went on to say that L.A. is too charged with media mania and that furor is bad for children.

“France—they kind of don’t give a shit about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” he insisted.

He was also happy that the large age difference between himself and his children is so very helpful. He noted that his career will be long over by the time his kids are beginning their adult lives in whatever careers they choose.

“The only thing I feel lucky about is that I’m so much older, that the idea that my son would be compared to me is pretty unlikely, because by the time he actually will have done anything, I’m gonna be gumming my bread,” he said.

“It’s important to me that they can survive,” he added about his children.

It has also been reported that George and Amal are so dedicated to making their homes a private space that they require visitors to leave their phones in a basket at the front door when they enter.

Clooney is not the only member of the Hollywood elite to flee La La Land.

The trend has been clear for years as celebrities have opted to leave L.A., and many even left California altogether.

Entertainers including Mark Wallberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Dean Cain, Robert Davi, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and Sean Patrick Flanery left years ago.

This year, Ryan Gosling and his wife Eva Mendes were the latest to leave L.A. for a quieter, more sane home in the U.K.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also joined the exodus and purchased a ranch in Thousand Oaks, California.

