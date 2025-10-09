Rosie O’Donnell, Cynthia Nixon, Elliot Page to Host Virtual Screening of ‘Gaza: Journalists Under Fire’

Rosie O’Donnell, Cynthia Nixon, and Elliot Page will be hosting a virtual screening of Gaza: Journalists Under Fire – a documentary alleging that Israel intentionally targeted journalists covering the Gaza conflict.

The virtual screening will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula in Carmel, California, on Thursday.

“At its heart, Gaza: Journalists Under Fire is the deeply personal story of heroic Palestinian journalists who risk – and too often lose – their lives to show us the reality on the ground. In all my years of making films, the response to this documentary has been among the strongest we’ve ever seen,” the invite says.

Conversations will be hosted with the documentary’s director, Robert Greenwald, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O’Donnell, and Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page).

A video promoting the film featured the celebrities specifically inviting members of the queer community to participate in the virtual screening.

“This is a screening that is open to everybody, but we’ve particularly gone out to queer people to join us,” Cynthia Nixon could be heard saying in the video.

“Gay people who know about oppression stood up and tried to stop this horrible tragedy of almost two years now,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, described the film as “one of the most powerful movies you’ll ever see” while former MSNBC host Joy Reid said, “Robert Greenwald is a journalist, a documentarian I aspire to be like.”

“Everyone should see this film. It is an incredible work of art… this film is shockingly eye-opening,” added Cynthia Nixon.

