‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested Near US-Mexico Border on Felony Charge

CBS’ Family Matters star Darius McCrary was reportedly arrested near the United States-Mexico border and is being held without bail on a felony charge.

McCrary, who is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the long-running ’90s TV series, Family Matters, was detained last weekend under “fugitive arrest” near the southern U.S. border, and is now being held at a San Diego jail without bail, according to records obtained by People.

The U.S. Border Patrol reportedly took the 49-year-old actor into custody just after 7:00 p.m. on October 5 for an out-of-state felony warrant.

McCrary’s representative, Ann Barlow, told TMZ the arrest warrant was out of Michigan due to a missed court appearance regarding the actor’s failure to pay child support.

McCrary has previously been arrested twice for allegedly failing to pay child support, once in 2015 and a second time in 2023, TMZ noted.

Notably, McCrary and his ex-wife Tammy Brawner filed for divorce in 2017, finalizing it in February 2019, which resulted in terms requiring the Saw VI actor to pay $1,366 per month in child support.

Sources close to Brawner, however, told TMZ that McCrary’s recent arrest has no connection to their child support agreement.

McCrary was reportedly ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention courses within 12 months after his divorce was finalized with Brawner, who was granted full legal and physical custody of their then-3-year-old daughter, Zoey.

In 2018, Brawner accused McCrary of “partially” dislocating Zoey’s arm, People reported at the time.

Brawner told doctors that McCrary was taking his daughter to the bathroom and “grabbed her arm.” The Big Shots actor reportedly denied her claim and insisted he had “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

The child was allegedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common elbow injury in children under four that occurs when a toddler’s arm is suddenly pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates.

McCrary is scheduled for his first court date on Wednesday. It remains unclear what the actor’s out-of-state felony warrant is for.

