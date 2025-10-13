Report: Alec Baldwin Crashes Range Rover into a Tree in the Hamptons

Actor Alec Baldwin reportedly crashed his Range Rover into a tree while driving through the Hamptons on Monday.

Baldwin was reportedly driving with his brother, actor Stephen Baldwin, when his Range Rover crashed “head-on into a tree on the side of Montauk Highway in the East Hamptons,” according to the New York Post. Photos showed the 30 Rock star appearing disheveled and annoyed while making a phone call at the scene of the crash.

“Police quickly arrived on scene and helped the duo take shelter in the pouring rain,” per the Post. “Baldwin was reportedly out East for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ran from Oct. 5 to Oct 13. He is the co-chair of its Board Executive Committee.”

A source close to Baldwin confirmed that he “attended films and moderated panels” during the film festival all week.

The actor has issued no comment.

