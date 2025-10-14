Nolte: Silence About Israel’s Peace Deal Proves Hollywood Never Really Wanted Gaza Ceasefire

For two years, Hollywood had been demonstrating, protesting, picketing, and pontificating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Well, on Monday, that ceasefire was achieved with the miraculous return of the 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas. And yet, the silence from Hollywood has been deafening.

Sure, there are exceptions from the likes of James Woods and John Ondrasik, those with the moral courage to come out of the MAGA closet. Then there are those on The View and Late Night who had no real choice but to say something positive, being as that they are on TV every day. But let’s not get cute, okay? Let’s not get pedantic. Y’all know what I’m talking about…

The Hollywood as we all know it, Hollywood as a whole, got their ceasefire Monday, got what it had been unrelenting and obsessed with getting for two years (without asking that the hostages be returned), got what it said it wanted, and the only response has been… nary a peep.

Look at the far-left Hollywood trades… The Penske Death Star and the rest… It was a normal news day over there, meaning Taylor Swift, reviews, box office reports, and (understandably) the passing of Oscar legend Diane Keaton. But banner headlines, or any hooray! about Hollywood getting the Gaza ceasefire it spent two years clamoring for…? Hardly a mention, somewhere on the sidebar, even if you squint, you might not find it.

Why?

Why the silence?

Why no celebration?

The answer is twofold, and the smaller answer might surprise you, because the smaller answer has to do with the Bad Orange Man.

You might think, Well, President Trump secured the ceasefire, and Hollywood will never celebrate any Trump accomplishment. Fair enough. That’s certainly part of it, but it’s not the primary part. The primary part is much, much, much more disturbing, because…

If a Democrat president had secured this exact same ceasefire deal, Hollywood would still be unhappy, because…

Hollywood didn’t want a ceasefire. Nope. What Hollywood really wants is Israel humiliated and one step closer to annihilation.

That might sound counterintuitive. After all, there is no shortage of Jews in Hollywood. Okay, but there is also no shortage of Jews in the regime media, and take a look at how awful and amoral they are.

Leftist Jews are still leftists, and leftists hate Israel.

The left’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza within days — days! — of the October 7, 2023, massacre of 1,400 innocent Israelis had to do with only one thing: handing Hamas a victory and Israel a defeat.

Yes, the left sides entirely with the same Hamas that openly calls for the extermination of Israel, and then the extermination of all Jews, and then the extermination of Western Civilization, and then the extermination of all non-Muslims.

And the left knew that any kind of ceasefire in Gaza that did not include the return of all the hostages and the permanent end of Hamas would be seen as a victory for Hamas, and that’s what Hollywood really wanted.

The ceasefire put together by President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the surrounding Arab states is a devastating loss for Hamas, a true and likely permanent destruction of the terror group in ways so much worse than any imagined possible. For this is not only a military defeat, it is a public relations and political defeat. No one is willing to support Hamas anymore, which could mean peace in the Middle East, which would mean ensuring Israel’s long-term survival. And that…

Is not only a defeat for Hamas, it is a defeat for the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Jane Fonda, and all the other Israel-hating nihilists who despise everything good and therefore wish only horrors on Western Civilization.

This is just more proof that Hollywood is populated with evil.

P.S. If you want to see the long, sad faces of the leftists in Hollywood get even longer, watch them if Gaza begins to thrive.

