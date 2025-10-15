‘Doctor Who’ Star Frances Barber Says the President’s Gaza Peace Deal Cured Her ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Veteran British actress Frances Barber says she had harbored and shown irrational disdain toward President Donald Trump until he brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas, bringing dozens of hostages home and bringing an end to the war.

“I had TDS and I’m now eating my words,” Barber said Monday about getting over her “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” reposting a photo showing a massive “Thank You” message to President Trump written on a Tel Aviv beach.

“Deeply moved at hearing the hostages being released. But none of the women remain. Too awful for words,” Barber said over the weekend, just before the peace deal went into effect. The Trump-brokered Gaza ceasefire went into effect on Friday, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) announced.

Barber has joined a growing number of once-outspoken liberal critics of President Trump who have publicly praised his policies.

“I always say this — you cannot ever deny success,” HBO host Bill Maher said, before giving credit to Trump. “You just have to give your respect even if it’s not your thing. Have the humility to give it up for enormous success on any level. Trump — not my choice, didn’t vote for him. And he’s – I can’t deny the success.”