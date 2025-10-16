‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Pushes ‘No Kings Protest’: Trump ‘Admires Dictators and Wishes to Be One’

Actress Jean Smart smeared President Donald Trump while urging her followers to join an anti-Trump “No Kings Protest” this weekend.

The actress issued her plea in an Instagram video that earned praise from the likes of Katie Couric.

“I urge everyone to try to find a No Kings Protest in their community. A peaceful protest. Join on October 18. The current resident of the White House thinks that he has everybody fooled, but he has made it abundantly clear that he admires dictators and wishes to be one,” she said in her video.

“And ironically this country was founded on a rebellion against having a king. So it’s ironic. The most patriotic thing that you can do is say, ‘No Kings,’ A king does not belong in the United States of America. So please, find a peaceful No Kings protest near you,” she added.

The “No Kings Protest” will go nationwide on October 18, roughly four months after the first protest in June.

“In June, we did what many claimed was impossible: peacefully mobilized millions of people to take to the streets and declare with one voice: America has No Kings. And it mattered. The world saw the power of the people. President Trump’s birthday parade was drowned out by protests in every state and across the globe. His attempt to turn June 14 into a coronation collapsed, and the story became the strength of a movement rising against his authoritarian power grabs,” the protest declares on its About page.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger. ‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together,” it adds.

