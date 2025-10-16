Transgender Model Alex Consani Hits Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway in Angel Wings

Transgender model Alex Consani, a biological male, hit the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk clad in a red bra on Wednesday.

“Every time I step out with you guys it feels surreal! Couldn’t ask for a fantasy any more fab! Love to every single person that made this happen!” Consani exclaimed in a Thursday morning Instagram post, sharing photos of himself at the fashion show, sporting several different looks.

The trans model was seen on the catwalk wearing a red bra and matching loose pants with crimson metallic wings.

Notably, Consani who first became popular on the Chinese social media platform TikTok, made his debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway last year. He also walked the runway for Tom Ford in 2021 after signing a contract with IMG Models in 2019.

Last year, Consani also became the first transgender nominee to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London. The winner of Model of the Year is decided by a panel of industry members, along with the result of a public vote.

Contestants for the award include those who are considered to have “dominated the industry” along with having made a “global impact” within the last twelve months.

In 2023, black transgender model Kai-Isaiah Jamal was one of the nominees for Model of the Year, but plus-size model Paloma Elsesser ultimately became the winner.

Early last month, ahead of this year’s fashion show, Consani shared a teaser Instagram post, which included several behind-the-scenes photos from a Victoria’s Secret photoshoot.

“@victoriassecret Cant stop smiling! So happy to have the opportunity to shoot with the baddest group of girls and the best team there is! I’m so so so grateful!” the trans model and TikTok star wrote in the caption of the post.

The transgender model also tagged Victoria’s Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman, adding, “ur everything.”

At the end of the photo carousel, Consani included a snapshot of his “tuck kit” — a product designed for biological men posing as women, so they can better “tuck” their genitals underneath their clothing to help create the illusion of a flat silhouette in the intimate region.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.