‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Hosts ‘Drag Queen Storytime;’ Trixie Mattel Reads Eric Trump’s Memoir to Children, Throws Book in Wood Chipper

Drag queen Trixie Mattel appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Drag Queen Storytime, where he read Eric Trump’s new memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, while dressed in women’s clothing.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which recently returned on air following a brief cancelation after Kimmel falsely told millions of grieving Americans that one of their own had likely assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — brough back its Drag Queen Storytime segment on Wednesday.

“Do I scare any of you?” Mattel asked the children during the show’s segment, to which the kids replied, “No,” before one declared with a wave of her hand, “You just look amazing. Why would that be scary?”

“That is so affirming, thank you so much. You guys look amazing, too,” the man dressed in women’s clothing said to the children.

Mattel then segued to the “whole pile of books” he had, asking the kids if they would like to “choose one together.”

“Because this is, after all, a democracy. As of this morning, it’s still a democracy. I’m not sure,” the drag queen added, before offering to read the children a book called “Who Cares About Elderly People?” and another, titled, “Collectable Spoons of the Third Reich.”

Watch Below:

After the kids expressed not wanting to be read the material, Mattel asked, “Okay, would you guys like to read a book by President Trump?” to which the children answered, “No” in unison.

Mattel instead offered to read a memoir by Eric Trump, whom he deemed Trump’s “least favorite son,” before asking the children whether or not they are “potty trained” and reading several extracts from the book.

In reciting one excerpt from Eric Trump’s memoir, Mattel read, “Donald Trump is certainly unconventional, he’s certainly not politically correct. He also has a heart of gold, and is the greatest father a son or daughter could ever have.”

“Okay, I’m gonna stop you there,” one of the children interrupted, adding, “Instead of skipping this page, we should skip the entire book.”

The child then asked if the drag queen could “skip the entire story time, and just go straight to lunch.”

Mattel then brings the kids outside for what he called a “special science experiment,” which involved throwing a copy of the book into a wood chipper.

“This might not be a great book, but it’s going to make excellent confetti,” Mattel declared.

This is not the first time Kimmel has attacked Republicans while dismissing parents’ concerns over their children being exposed to sexualized and propaganda via drag queens.

In 2023, Jimmy Kimmel Live! hosted another Drag Queen Storytime segment featuring Mattel, who read Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)’s book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America,” to kids.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.