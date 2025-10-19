Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Chris Meloni: Trump ‘Is a Clear and Present Danger to America’

Chris Meloni, star of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, called President Donald Trump a “clear and present danger to America.”

What sparked the smear? Meloni was responding to President Trump commuting the 87-month sentence of former New York Rep. George Santos.

“I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. “Good luck George, have a great life!”

Meloni also fired off another missive, cracking a joke about a left-wing “No Kings” protest on Saturday.

“Hey guys be careful,” Meloni said before pouring on the sarcasm: “These ‘anti-American, anti- capitalism Antifa’ types seem to be masquerading as law abiding, concerned, patriotic Americans using their voice to protest the grift, ineptitude, cruelty, and lawlessness of this admin. #stayalert.”

All things considered, it may be the president who gets the last laugh. Saturday’s nationwide “No Kings” protests were reportedly sparsely attended, others ended after a few hours, while many of them featured freaky characters who were mocked online — mockery that included Trump.

President Trump spent the day trolling the protests, sharing “King Trump” memes and one Top Gun-esque video of him dumping mud on protesters with Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” playing in the background.

