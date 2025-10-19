Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit Bassist and Co-Founder, Dies at 48

Sam Rivers, the bassist and co-founder of nu metal band Limp Bizkit, has died. He was 48.

The group shared the news in a post on social media, describing Rivers as not “just our bass player” but “the soul in the sound.”

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” the band wrote.

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player – he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

The Guardian notes Limp Bizkit formed in Jacksonville in 1994 and rose to fame in the late 1990s with their eclectic and heavy sound that blended metal, hip-hop and punk influences.

They achieved mainstream success with their albums Significant Other (1999) and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000), which topped the U.S. charts.

The report adds Rivers was one of the initial band members alongside along vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.