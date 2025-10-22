Video: Jeff Daniels Sings Trump Protest Song About a ‘World Full of Hate’ Live on MSNBC

Actor Jeff Daniels sang a protest song during a live interview on MSNBC, lambasting President Donald Trump for creating a “world of hate.” The Dumb and Dumber star also pushed a Democrat talking point about the cost of living.

During his interview with left-wing host Nicole Wallace, Daniels tried to position himself as a centrist who is warning Trump voters that a reckoning is coming for them because Trump is making things “cost more.”

The far-left actor titled his song, “Crazy World,” and said the song was inspired by the extremist “No Kings” protests that rolled out across the country last weekend.

Daniels said the song reveals how he “copes” with the Trump era.

Before breaking out in song, Daniels said he thinks the economy will sink Trump in the midterms. Daniels has been plying this line of attack for more than a year, claiming that the cost of living is too high for Americans and that voters will eventually turn Republicans out for that very reason.

“I think those who voted for him because they didn’t like Kamala or don’t like Democrats are paying attention to if things cost more,” Daniels exclaimed. “That was one of the things he promised, like any president promises. ‘I’m going to lower prices.’ If he does, he’s a hero come the midterms. If he doesn’t, they are going to notice that.”

However, it appears that Daniels is completely uninformed about the very costs he is complaining about. Not only has inflation cooled down considerably from the destructive highs during the Joe Biden years, but costs otherwise are also declining. The cost of a barrel of oil just fell to about $60.00 a barrel for the first time in years, and the per-gallon cost of gasoline is down under $3.00 as a result. And this month, Walmart announced that the costs for our annual Thanksgiving dinner supplies are the lowest they have been since 2022.

Daniels also told Wallace he values his decency while claiming to be a midwestern American who eschews the partisan bickering seen among those on “the coasts.”

But this is the same “decent” Jeff Daniels who only a few months ago bitterly said he hopes Trump voters are “losing tons of money” for voting for Trump.

In other examples of his “decency” and “civility,” last year, Daniels insisted that white Americans are racists and need to be retrained on the topic. And before that he claimed Republicans are racists because they want “white minority rule” in America. And back in 2019, he wished for someone to “punch Donald Trump in the face.”

