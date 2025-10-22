Video: Stephen Colbert Cracks Small Penis and Jeffrey Epstein Jokes with ‘First Lady Melania Trump’

Left-wing television host Stephen Colbert cracked small penis and Jeffrey Epstein jokes with actress Laura Benanti, who portrayed First Lady Melania Trump, during Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During the episode, Colbert suggested that President Donald Trump had been “absent from view for a period this summer, possibly due to health issues,” adding, “I understand that he’s been diagnosed with something called chronic venous insufficiency.”

“Sadly, it’s true. He has very small veenous. It is so insufficient,” Benanti replied with a fake accent mimicking the First Lady.

Colbert then segued to the topic of Jeffrey Epstein, stating, “Okay, well, I have to ask you about one of the biggest stories that has lingered over your husband’s presidency. Jeffrey Epstein has been in the news a lot lately.”

Watch Below:

Benanti’s Melania Trump character perked up in apparent shock, before bizarrely suggesting the late disgraced financier may still be alive

“Oh my God, they found him? We’re ruined!” the actress’ Melania Trump character exclaimed, to which the late-night host replied, “What? No, no, Madam First Lady, Jeffrey Epstein is dead.”

“Oh, yes, of course, I know that. I mean, I wasn’t there — nobody was, but everybody agrees, it happened. And that’s great, but also, sad,” Benanti’s character responded.

Colbert went on to ask, “Do you think there’s any chance he’s on the Epstein list?” suggesting it could be possible, simply because there exists photos of the couple with Epstein.

“Ohhh, I’m so sorry, Stephen, I cannot hear you,” Benanti’s First Lady character replied as she feigned receiving static that rendered her unable to hear the TV host.

Colbert proclaimed, “Madam First Lady, you can’t just suddenly disappear when things get uncomfortable!” to which the actress exclaimed, “Oh, yes I can, Stephen!” before disappearing from the screen.

“Oh my God, she actually did it. I don’t know what just happened over there–” Colbert said to himself.

But the television host was swiftly interrupted as Benanti’s character suddenly returned, stating, “Oh, I’m sorry, I forgot my hat,” and picked up a hat similar to the one the real Melania Trump was seen wearing at President Trump’s January 2025 inauguration — before disappearing again.

