Adam Carolla Rips ‘World Class Douchebag’ Gavin Newsom for Fabricating Story About Growing Up Poor on Podcast With Black NBA Legends

Podcaster and comedian Adam Carolla pounded radical California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom as a “world class douchebag” for fabricating a story about growing up poor during an appearance on a podcast hosted by black NBA icons.

Carolla ripped Newsom as an inauthentic “world class douchebag” who has “no personality other than the personality he perceives other people wanting him to have when he’s in the room with them. So, when he’s in the room with the brothers, let’s talk about mac-n-cheese and sandwiches.”

Carolla’s comments ripping Newsom come after the California Gov. appeared on a podcast with ex-NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Newsom claimed he had a hard childhood, grew up “hustiln,'” and was “out there kind of raising myself,” all as if he had a harsdscrabble, poverty-stricken, lower-class life as a child.

“Kraft macaroni and cheese, that’s how I grew up, bro,” Newsom exclaimed.

But Carolla wasn’t about to let Newsom get away with portraying his privileged life as some sort of downtrodden ordeal.

“You should know his dad was lead counsel for Getty Oil. Getty is like the richest family in the country, maybe in the world… his dad was a judge and a lawyer, and the Gettys were close family friends,” Carolla told his audience.

He added, “And when he started his winery at 25, he got the money from the Getty family — just like you and I did when we were 25,” Carolla joked.

The truth is, Gavin Newsom grew up in ritzy Marin County, California. And Larkspur, where he went to high school, has a median household income of $135,000. That is 60 percent higher than the average U.S. household nationally.

Newsom is scrambling to get the leg up on the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination campaign after a recent poll found that he is losing to two-time loser Kamala Harris in the Democrat and independent polls for 2028.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston