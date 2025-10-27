Watch: Charlie Sheen Calls on NFL to Replace Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Actor Charlie Sheen says that he thinks the NFL’s choice of rapper Bad Bunny to star in the league’s Super Bowl Halftime Show next year is off-putting for real football fans.

Sheen was appearing on HBO comedian Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast released this week when he apparently hit Maher with a random comment that confuses the HBO TV host.

During a prolonged discussion about sports on TV, Sheen suddenly veered into the NFL’s announcement of Bad Bunny taking the halftime show.

“They gotta figure out the halftime show,” Sheen said.

“What?” Maher said confused.

“The Super Bowl needs to figure out the halftime show,” Sheen reiterated.

“What do you mean ‘figure out’?” Maher asked.

“Figure out like just, you know, deliver something that the diehard fans really want as far as musically,” Sheen explained.

“Am I taking this as sort of a backhanded slight to Bad Bunny?” Maher asked.

Watch the Exchange:

“Yeah. I mean, there’s just there’s bands, there’s acts, there’s just people that I think are are more germane to the experience of the game, of that moment of that particular game,” Sheen explained. “It’s the biggest game in the universe that’s played, you know, and I just feel like it…”

Maher interrupted, adding, “And I’m sure Mr. Bunny is wonderful. I mean it’s a reflection on me that I don’t know his work as well as I can, but I’m of a different era. I was hoping the halftime show would be Eddie Rabbit,” Maher joked.

“I mean that that that I’m watching,” Sheen agreed.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl entertainer late last month, and almost immediately football fans launched a petition demanding that the NFL dump the rapper and make plans for a different singer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, though, claims that the choice of Bad Bunny was “very carefully considered” and he and the league won’t be changing their minds and rescinding the offer.

Indeed, despite the rapper’s history of cross dressing and anti-American comments, Goodell insists that the choice represents an opportunity to “unite” America.

Since the NFL announced its choice of Bad Bunny, the rapper has spurred several controversies. Right after being announced, social media erupted as users began sharing photos of the rapper wearing women’s clothes. In one he was seen in a pink skirt and wearing high heels.

The rapper was also blasted for remaining seated during the playing of “God Bless America” as he attended a Yankees game in New York.

He was also slammed for warning Americans that they have “four months to learn Spanish” to enjoy his Super Bowl performance.

It wasn’t long before a nationwide petition was started to demand that the NFL dump Bad Bunny and turn the halftime show over to country music legend George Strait, instead.

