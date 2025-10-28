Diddy Prison Release Date Revealed

(UPI) — Sean “Diddy” Combs will spend about 3 1/2 years in federal prison, which is six months less than his sentence, according to inmate records.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists his release date as May 8, 2028.

Combs, 55, has been detained at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., since Sept. 17, one day after his arrest. That will make his prison stay a little less than 44 months.

In Manhattan, he was convicted on July 2. On Oct. 4, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of interstate prostitution. Prosecutors pushed for 11 years in prison.

Combs has received credit for time served in detention through his trial. He has not been transferred to a federal prison yet. His lawyers want him to go to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey because the facility’s drug treatment program will help him stay clean.

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them,” he wrote in a four-page letter to District Judge Arun Subramanian. “I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Before being sentenced, Combs told the judge: “I ask your honor for the chance to be a father again. I ask your honor for the chance to be a son again. I ask your honor for the chance to be a leader in my community again. I ask your honor for a chance to get the help that I desperately need to become a better person because I don’t want to let God down, I don’t want to let my family down.”

Subramanian then issued his sentence, describing how Combs controlled women “physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” the judge said. “These letters, all those letters that I saw, show that you have a universe of people who love you. Let them lift you up now, just like you’ve lifted them up for so many years.”

He also noted Combs, a self-made artist and businessman, “inspired and lifted up communities.”

Subramanian thanked the victims for coming forward.

“To Ms. Ventura, Jane, and the other victims here who came forward, I can only say — your families are proud of you and your children, when they’re old enough will be proud of you, and I am proud of you for telling the world what really happened,” Subramanian said.

Last week, Combs’ attorneys filed a notice of appeal to Subramanian on the conviction and sentence. If he is turned down there by the judge, he can appeal to a panel of three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Combs was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence. It was his first conviction.

In addition to the prison term, the judge also ordered a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Comb has an estimated $400 million net worth.

After release from prison, Combs will be required to attend regular meetings with a probation officer and abstain from drugs.