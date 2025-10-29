Jamie Lee Curtis Bows to Pro-Assassin Mob, Claims Her Positive Remarks About Charlie Kirk were ‘Mistranslated’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis — who faced backlash from pro-assassin leftists after she wept over Charlie Kirk’s assassination — is now seemingly backpaddling on her remarks, insisting she did not wish the Turning Point USA founder “well,” and anyone saying otherwise have simply “mistranslated” her comments.

On September 15 — five days after Kirk’s assassination — Curtis broke into tears when discussing the topic during an appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith,” the Freakier Friday actress told Marc Maron at the time.

Listen Below:

“Even though I find what he, his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it,” she added.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, Curtis appears to be trying to make nice with the ghoulish, “threatening” mob that celebrates the murder of people with whom they disagree politically, bizarrely claiming her previous remarks were “mistranslated.”

“An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t,” the Halloween star said, adding, “I was simply talking about his faith in God. And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not.”

“In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza,” Curtis continued.

“You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, ‘I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way,'” the actress said.

Despite seemingly bowing down to the pro-assassin mob, the True Lies star claimed that she doesn’t “have to be careful” with what she says as a public figure.

“I don’t have to be careful,” Curtis argued after the Variety reporter suggested she “must have to be careful” due to “being a public figure.”

“If I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you,” she insisted. “I would have just said, ‘Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here’s my dog. Here’s my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?’ I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.