Michael Moore Promotes Hoax Mamdani Aunt Story While Backing ‘New York City’s Next Mayor’

Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore has fallen head-over-heels for Zohran Mamdani, frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race, and promoted the Democratic Socialist’s questionable story of his “aunt” facing Islamophobia after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Writing on his Substack, Michael Moore shared the video of Mamdani’s speech, saying he “handled himself with courage, dignity, and class.”

“Mamdani has handled himself with courage, dignity, and class. Last week, after Friday prayer at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, Mamdani delivered an emotional speech I’d like you all to watch and share with others,” wrote Moore.

“And to the nearly one million Muslims in New York City who are currently being barraged with Islamophobic TV ads and mailers – I have your back. We all have your back!” he added. “And to the bigots and Islamophobes and haters and warmongers – ENOUGH! IT’S OVER!”

During his speech, Mamdani said that his Muslim aunt faced bigoted taunts after September 11, claiming that she feared wearing a hijab on the subway.

“I want to speak to the memory of my aunt, who stopped taking the subway after September 11th because she did not feel safe in her hijab,” he said in a public statement last Friday. “In an era of ever-diminishing bipartisanship, it seems that Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement.”

As the New York Post later noted, no public record showed Mamdani’s aunt, Masuma Mamdani, wearing a hijab, adding that she was likely residing in Tanzania at the time of the September 11 attacks in 2001. The mayoral candidate later claimed that he meant his father’s cousin, Zehra, who passed away years ago and is not alive to confirm his story.

“I was speaking about Zehra fuhi, my father’s cousin, who passed away a few years ago,” Mamdani told reporters.

Mamdani’s campaign did not provide the cousin’s full name when asked.

