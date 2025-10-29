Video: Rapper Cardi B Claims Trump Doesn’t Like Blacks, Asians, Indians, or Whites in Wild Food Stamps Tirade

Rapper Cardi B is diving in to blast President Donald Trump, once again, this time claiming he doesn’t “like” poor blacks, whites, Asians, and Indians and refuses to help Americans in need.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, became incensed over the number of people who may stand to lose access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits next month as the Democrat’s government shut down threatens to continue.

The “Girls Like You” rapper, though, seemed to think the shut down is Trump’s fault and blasted him for harming poor Americans.

“Now look, right… Donald Trump was never for y’all poor motherf-ckers,” she said during a Youtube livestream. “Donald Trump was never for the poor people.”

She added that Trump is attacking “white poors … the Black poors … the Spanish poors … the Asians … the Indians.”

“He don’t give a fuck about none of y’all motherfuckers,” she blathered on. “When I talk about poor, I’m not only talking about poor people that’s under [the] poverty [line]. To him, even millionaires are poor! He don’t give a fuck about the millionaires like me, neither!”

She went on to slam Trump for deporting so many illegal aliens.

“Now, Donald Trump was blaming the immigrants for America’s downfall,” she said, adding that Trump started out claiming to be working to strengthen immigration laws.

“However, he was using that as an excuse for the issues that we have in this country, in this economy,” Cardi B continued. “Now, how many fucking immigrants has he deported? He has deported so many people. So, now the immigrants are deported, who are we blaming for the fact that we are practically going into a recession? We don’t even have food stamps!”

Cardi B’s sentiment may not be echoed by all minorities. Many Chicago blacks, for instance have welcomed ICE agents and federal law enforcement to the Windy City to scoop up as many illegal aliens as possible.

One black Chicagoan even praised ICE for taking illegals away and leaving more jobs for blacks to gain.

