Pop Singer, ‘Moana’ Star Nicole Scherzinger Defends Christianity as It ‘Gets a Bad Rap’

Nicole Scherzinger, frontwoman for the female-led pop group The Pussycat Dolls, Broadway titan, and former The Masked Singer judge, opened up about her Christian faith, saying it gets a “bad rap” these days.

Scherzinger revealed in a lengthy interview with Variety that her grandparents – Tutu and Papa – helped instill in her a deep faith.

“Mom worked multiple jobs while Papa, a Marine, and Tutu helped raise the little girl, instilling a deep faith in her that remains a bedrock to this day,” Variety noted.

Scherzinger revealed to Variety her gold Orthodox crucifix

“My papa started out as an atheist, and then he would go on to be a priest and then a bishop, and now he’s an archbishop for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church,” she said. “My tutu’s mother had 22 pregnancies — four miscarriages and 18 children — living in a little three-bedroom house and having no money but a strong faith. That’s the blood that I am.”

The former Masked Singer judge said she attends a “wonderful church” in Hollywood, adding that Christians need to live out their full faith to overcome the “bad rap.”

“I have a wonderful church that I go to in Hollywood. Most of my friends in Hollywood are Christians. I think Christianity does get a bad rap, but I think that’s why, if you’re a true Christian, you have to lead by example and be the light,” she said.

Scherzinger was addressing a controversy from 2024 when she commented on an Instagram post from Russell Brand wearing a red hat with the slogan “Make Jesus First Again.”

“Where do I get this hat?!” Scherzinger replied, prompting backlash from segments of her fanbase. She deleted the post and followed it up with an explanation: “Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that.”

